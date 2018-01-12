Jon Aurtenetxe extends Dundee stay until end of season

The former Athletic Bilbao defender has featured ten times for Neil McCann's Dark Blues.

Jon Aurtenetxe has become a regular for Neil McCann in recent weeks.

Defender Jon Aurtenetxe has extended his contract with Dundee until the end of the season.

The Spanish left-back has become a regular for Neil McCann's side in recent weeks after a slow start.

Despite a CV boasting spells at La Liga outfits Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo, Aurtenetxe was made to wait until November for his Premiership bow after joining in the summer.

Since starting against Kilmarnock, the 26-year-old has featured on nine more occasions.

During his spell in the starting line-up, the Dark Blues have secured wins over Rangers, Ross County, Partick Thistle and St Johnstone.

Dundee face Inverness in the Scottish Cup on January 20 before resuming their Premiership campaign against Hibernian four days later.