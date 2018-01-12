Jack Ross closes in on two midfield signings for St Mirren

The club are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their Championship title push.

Jack Ross is hoping to secure two new signings over the weekend in an attempt to bolster his Championship title chasing St Mirren squad.

The club have seen Darryl Duffy and academy duo Conor O'Keefe and Evan Horne leave the club on loan this week while Gregor Buchanan's deal was mutually ended.

The Buddies boss is looking to strengthen his midfield though and is set to welcome two new faces to Paisley over the weekend.

"We've had a few outs during the window, that's partly because our squad was a little bit big and also because of how the core of the squad have been doing this season," he said.

"By Monday I would expect us to have at least two additions in that would strengthen us as a squad going forward.

"We would have liked to have had at least one in before Saturday's game but it looks now like it will be Monday.

"The midfield area is where we are light in numbers. We've had to rely on the same players remaining healthy so it will give us more options over a variety of positions moving forward for the rest of the season."

Ross, who was collecting his manager of the month award for December, says he's entering another crucial stage of the season.

Having already said last month's fixtures would have a huge impact on St Mirren's season, he's now looking towards the two months that could shape whether they get out of the second tier.

"Going into the festive period was a crucial time because of the number of fixtures, the weather conditions and the heaviness of pitches," he continued.

"To come through that period was good but the players are also fully aware they can establish a lead now at the top.

"We've done one part, getting there, but no team have managed to remain there for a consistent period.

"If we can do that over the next six to eight weeks then we'll give ourselves a really good chance."