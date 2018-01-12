Rangers make move for Hamilton star Greg Docherty
Docherty, who is contracted to the Accies until 2020, has been with the club since the age of nine.
Rangers have made an official approach to Hamilton Academical to sign Greg Docherty, STV understands.
The midfielder is high on a list of targets for Graeme Murty after impressing in the Premiership and we can reveal the Ibrox club made their move for the player on Friday.
A bid has yet to submitted for Docherty.
We understand Rangers face competition from Cardiff City who are also keen on the 21 year-old.
Docherty, who is contracted to the Accies until the summer of 2020, has been with the club since the age of nine and made his debut in 2013.
Since then he has been a key player in Martin Canning's side and has already made over 100 appearances for Hamilton.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.