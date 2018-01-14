Rangers close in on loan deals for Cummings and Martin

The club are hopeful both players will complete moves to Glasgow this week.

Targets: Rangers are working to sign Martin and Cummings. SNS Group

Rangers hope to confirm the double loan signings of Jason Cummings and Russell Martin this week.

Nottingham Forest forward Cummings is in Glasgow for talks with Graeme Murty's side while Martin, who is being allowed to leave Norwich City, is expected to finalise a move to Ibrox within 48 hours.

Rangers have already signed QPR's Sean Goss and Brighton's Jamie Murphy on loan this month, as well as welcoming Andy Halliday and Michael O'Halloran back from short-term spells at Gabala and St Johnstone respectively.

As STV revealed on Friday, the club have made an approach for Hamilton's young midfield star Greg Docherty and they are also keen on Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones.

Cummings joined Forest from Hibs on a three-year deal after scoring over 60 goals for the Easter Road side but has only started seven games for his new side. Mark Warburton, the manager who took him to the City Ground, was sacked last month.

Martin is set to leave Norwich after eight years with the club, with the defender having made over 280 appearances for the Canaries.