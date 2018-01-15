  • STV
Ryan Giggs to succeed Chris Coleman as manager of Wales

ITV

Football Association of Wales said it would announce the new manager on Twitter.

Giggs, 44, has been the clear favourite for the role since he declared his interest in the job last month.
Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs will be named Chris Coleman's successor as Wales manager on Monday.

The Football Association of Wales said it would announce the identity of the new manager on Twitter ahead of a 2pm press conference at Hensol Castle in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Giggs has been the favourite to land the role after he declared his interest in the job last month.

"I've played for Wales and I've said that I want to go back into coaching," the 44-year-old said. "Obviously that is one of the top jobs."

Apart from four games as interim manager at United at the end of the 2013-14 season after David Moyes was sacked, this will be Giggs first permanent job in management.

He was interviewed for the Wales job last week, as was his former international team-mate Craig Bellamy.

Former Wales defender Mark Bowen was also interviewed after leaving his role as Stoke's assistant manager a few days earlier.

According to the Press Association, Giggs' contract will extend to the Euro 2020 and 2022 World Cup campaigns.

A Twitter announcement from the FAW said: "Yfory (Tomorrow). A new era begins #TogetherStronger"

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales between 1991 and 2007. He has been outy of football for 18 months since leaving the coaching staff at Manchester United following Jose Mourinho's appointment as manager.

Coleman spent nearly six years as Wales manager before leaving to take over Sky Bet Championship strugglers Sunderland in November.

He became the most successful manager in Welsh football history when he guided the country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 - Wales' first major tournament for 58 years.

But Coleman's departure came on the back of Wales failing to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

