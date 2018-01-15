Transfer Talk: McCulloch to Poland, new McGeouch deal

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Lee McCulloch is on his way to Poland for a new job. SNS

January can be tough. We all dream of jumping on a plane and getting out of here for a bit, especially on a Monday morning.

And that's exactly what Lee McCulloch has done. He's taking up a new job in Poland for six months as assistant manager at Lechia Gdansk.

Meanwhile, in player transfer news, Aberdeen have rejected a second bid for Scott McKenna and Hibs have offered Dylan McGeough a new three-year deal.

Rangers are closing in on the double signing of Scotland internationals Jason Cummings and Russell Martin.

And James Forrest has talked about the prospect of staying at Celtic for the rest of his career.

It's all in today's Transfer Talk.

