Kilmarnock set to reject Rangers bid for Jordan Jones

An offer made for the attacker fell short of Kilmarnock's valuation of the player.

Bid: Rangers made a move for Jones. SNS Group

Kilmarnock are set to reject a bid from Rangers for attacker Jordan Jones.

The Ibrox club made their move for Jones over the weekend, tabling an offer for the in-form 23-year-old.

However, Kilmarnock will turn down the approach, which falls well short of their valuation of the player.

Jones' performances this season have been a key part of the side's revival under Steve Clarke and have drawn interest from clubs in England as well as Ibrox.

Since joining the club in summer 2016 he's made more than 50 appearances for Kilmarnock, scoring six times and forcing his way into the Northern Ireland squad.

Rangers are looking to revamp their side during the January window and are closing in on loan deals for Nottingham Forest forward Jason Cummings and Norwich defender Russell Martin. They've also made an approach for Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty.