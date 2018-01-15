Hearts show interest in Dundee United's Scott Fraser

The midfielder is not expected to play again this season due to a fractured foot.

Unless he agrees a new contract, Scott Fraser will leave Dundee United at the end of the season. SNS

Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser will wait until nearer the end of the season to decide where his future lies, despite attracting interest from a number of clubs including Hearts.

The midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer, fractured his foot in the festive top-of-the-table clash with St Mirren when his side lost 2-0 in Paisley and is unlikely to play again this season.

STV understands Craig Levein's side are one of a number of clubs considering a move for the 22-year-old but so far they have distanced themselves from the links.

Despite speculation, Fraser has not signed a pre-contract with Hearts and is not expected to make a quick decision on his future.

He was linked with a move to Wigan earlier in the season with Charlton and Peterborough also reportedly interested at the same time.

If he leaves the club before the end of the campaign his new side would be required to pay Dundee United training compensation.

The fee is only payable up until the end of the season in which his 23rd birthday falls, so due to him turning 23 in March a move in the summer would see him leave for free.

Fraser came through the youth ranks at Dundee United and broke into the first team at the end of the 2013/14 campaign.

He spent the following year on loan to Airdrie before returning and becoming a regular in Mixu Paatelainen's side.

He contributed four goals to United's Championship title challenge this season before being sidelined with the foot injury.