  • STV
  • MySTV

Hearts show interest in Dundee United's Scott Fraser

tyrone smith tyrone smith Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The midfielder is not expected to play again this season due to a fractured foot.

Unless he agrees a new contract, Scott Fraser will leave Dundee United at the end of the season.
Unless he agrees a new contract, Scott Fraser will leave Dundee United at the end of the season. SNS

Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser will wait until nearer the end of the season to decide where his future lies, despite attracting interest from a number of clubs including Hearts.

The midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer, fractured his foot in the festive top-of-the-table clash with St Mirren when his side lost 2-0 in Paisley and is unlikely to play again this season.

STV understands Craig Levein's side are one of a number of clubs considering a move for the 22-year-old but so far they have distanced themselves from the links.

Despite speculation, Fraser has not signed a pre-contract with Hearts and is not expected to make a quick decision on his future.

He was linked with a move to Wigan earlier in the season with Charlton and Peterborough also reportedly interested at the same time.

If he leaves the club before the end of the campaign his new side would be required to pay Dundee United training compensation.

The fee is only payable up until the end of the season in which his 23rd birthday falls, so due to him turning 23 in March a move in the summer would see him leave for free.

Fraser came through the youth ranks at Dundee United and broke into the first team at the end of the 2013/14 campaign.

He spent the following year on loan to Airdrie before returning and becoming a regular in Mixu Paatelainen's side.

He contributed four goals to United's Championship title challenge this season before being sidelined with the foot injury.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.