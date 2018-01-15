Scott McKenna is not for sale says Aberdeen manager

The club have rejected two bids from Hull City and say he is going nowhere.

Staying put: Derek McInnes says his defender is not making a January move. SNS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has issued a warning to clubs interested in Scott McKenna, saying the defender is not for sale.

It comes after the Dons rejected a second bid from English Championship side Hull City.

McInnes says the player, who has made 15 appearances so far this season, will not be leaving during the January transfer window.

He's contracted until summer 2021 and the manager is adamant he has a lot to achieve at the club before moving on.

Speaking to the club's official website, McInnes said: "There has been an offer. There was then a secondary offer in terms of tweaking the figures but nothing more on the down payment.

"It does not really matter. They have been told we have no interest or appetite to sell Scott. He will not be sold in January.

"There will be a time when Scott McKenna will move on and he will be sold at some point, but it certainly is not going to be in this window.

"And it will be when we feel he is going to be the player that he is going to be, hopefully on the back of breaking into the Scotland team and after playing 100 to 150 games for us."