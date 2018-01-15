Killie duo Steve Clarke and Kris Boyd win monthly awards

The pair have been awarded manager and player of the month for December respectively.

Gongs: Kris Boyd and Steve Clarke had a blistering December. SNS

Kilmarnock duo Steve Clarke and Kris Boyd have won the Manager and Player of the Month awards respectively.

The Rugby Park side were unbeaten last month, winning four of their Premiership fixtures and drawing two.

Clarke's arrival has spurred a run of good form at the club, with only two defeats since October.

Boyd contributed to their success by scoring six goals in as many games during December.

He netted a double against Partick Thistle in the 5-1 win and then a late equaliser against Ross County in a 2-2 draw in the Highlands.

He then scored both goals against Rangers as Kilmarnock dramatically turned the game around and won 2-1 with two goals in just four minutes.

Boyd opened the scoring inside the first minute against Hibs in the final game before the winter break but the home side equalised to make it 1-1.

Kilmarnock return to action on Saturday with a visit from Ross County in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.