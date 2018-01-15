Cummings undergoing medical with Rangers ahead of move

The Nottingham Forest striker is closing in on a January move to Ibrox.

Target: Rangers are closing in on Cummings. PA

Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is undergoing a medical with Rangers as the Ibrox club pursue a loan deal for the forward.

Cummings arrived in Glasgow at the weekend and is going through his tests ahead of a proposed move.

Rangers and Forest are continuing discussions over the details of the loan.

The former Hibs star is one of two players Rangers hope to sign in the next few days with Scotland defender Russell Martin also close to sealing a move from Norwich. Martin will travel to Glasgow for a medical on Tuesday.

Cummings joined Forest from Hibs on a three-year deal after scoring over 60 goals for the Easter Road side but has only started seven games for his new side. Mark Warburton, the manager who took him to the City Ground, was sacked last month.