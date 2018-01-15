St Mirren to sign Celtic youngster and Oldham midfielder

The club will strengthen their squad by welcoming Mark Hill and Ryan Flynn to Paisley.

Jack Ross is on the verge of welcoming two new signings to St Mirren Park. SNS

St Mirren are set to secure the signings of Celtic's Mark Hill and Oldham's Ryan Flynn as they look to strengthen their title-challenging squad.

Hill, who is 19-years-old, will join the Paisley side on loan while 29-year-old Flynn will put pen to paper on a permanent deal.

Manager Jack Ross told STV on Friday he was hoping to land two midfielders in time for the weekend game against Dumbarton but it would most likely be held up until Monday.

Hill has yet to make his competitive debut for Celtic's first team but has featured for the club's development side in the UEFA Youth League.

Flynn returns to his home nation after six-and-a-half years down south. He spent two seasons at Falkirk before moving on to Sheffield United and then Oldham.