Alves happy at Ibrox as he targets World Cup place

Rangers defender Bruno Alves is keen to stay at Ibrox this month despite links with a move abroad before the transfer deadline.



Alves, currently recovering from an ankle injury, is reportedly a signing target for clubs in Qatar but is focused on retaining his place in Portugal's squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Portugal are looking to build on the success they enjoyed as European Championship winners in 2016. Alves was part of the squad that triumphed in France and was also part of the group that finished third in last summer's Confederations Cup.

STV understands that the 36 year old, who missed the the club's trip to Florida, returned to Rangers training base on Monday for treatment on his injury and is determined to make a contribution in the second half of the season. He also sees a return to the first team as the best route to achieving his international aims.

Alves was the most high-profile of a raft of summer signings made by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha.

Following the departure of Carlos Pena to Cruz Azul on loan and the termination of Aaron Nemane's loan deal it's expected that more of Caixinha's recruits will move on.

Speculation about Alves' future has heightened with the imminent arrival of Russell Martin on loan from Norwich City but the 36-year-old intends to fight for his place in Graeme Murty's side.