Clarke: It was really easy to reject Rangers' Jones bid

The Kilmarnock boss says the offer for Jordan Jones was "nowhere near" market value.

Award: Clarke was named as manager of the month. SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has said that Rangers' offer for Jordan Jones was nowhere near the player's value and made it easy for the club to reject.

The Ibrox club submitted a bid for the attacker over the weekend and Kilmarnock rejected the offer on Monday.

Clarke said that while every player had their price, Rangers weren't close to their valuation.

"Rangers made a bid for Jordan," Clarke said. "It's nowhere near the market value for a player of Jordan's standard and it was a really easy decision for the club to turn the bid down.

"There's a market value for every player. Look at Philippe Coutinho going to Barcelona, there's a market value for everyone.

"You can always find a value to get a player out of a club, but this one was easy."

The Killie boss didn't rule out a departure for one of his most talented players eventually but stressed that a deal would have to be right for all parties.

He insisted that any club wanting to sign his players would have to make a "fair" offer.

"I'm sure he's ambitious and he'll want to move on but he'll move on at the right time," Clarke said.

"Kilmarnock's a club that have always shown that if you get the right offer and it's right for the club and right for the player, they've shown in the past that they don't stand in anybody's way.

"They're always fair but clubs that want to take players from us also have to be fair and pay the market value."

Clarke was speaking as he collected the Manager of the Month award for December alongside striker Kris Boyd, who picked up the players' award.

The manager stressed that he saw the recognition as being for the club as a whole after they continued an upturn in form since his arrival.

After setting a points target for the remainder of the year when he arrived in October, he said that the side had exceeded what he was aiming for and planned to continue their progress into the new year.