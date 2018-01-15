  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke: It was really easy to reject Rangers' Jones bid

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Kilmarnock boss says the offer for Jordan Jones was "nowhere near" market value.

Award: Clarke was named as manager of the month.
Award: Clarke was named as manager of the month. SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has said that Rangers' offer for Jordan Jones was nowhere near the player's value and made it easy for the club to reject.

The Ibrox club submitted a bid for the attacker over the weekend and Kilmarnock rejected the offer on Monday.

Clarke said that while every player had their price, Rangers weren't close to their valuation.

"Rangers made a bid for Jordan," Clarke said. "It's nowhere near the market value for a player of Jordan's standard and it was a really easy decision for the club to turn the bid down.

"There's a market value for every player. Look at Philippe Coutinho going to Barcelona, there's a market value for everyone.

"You can always find a value to get a player out of a club, but this one was easy."

The Killie boss didn't rule out a departure for one of his most talented players eventually but stressed that a deal would have to be right for all parties.

He insisted that any club wanting to sign his players would have to make a "fair" offer.

"I'm sure he's ambitious and he'll want to move on but he'll move on at the right time," Clarke said.

"Kilmarnock's a club that have always shown that if you get the right offer and it's right for the club and right for the player, they've shown in the past that they don't stand in anybody's way.

"They're always fair but clubs that want to take players from us also have to be fair and pay the market value."

Clarke was speaking as he collected the Manager of the Month award for December alongside striker Kris Boyd, who picked up the players' award.

The manager stressed that he saw the recognition as being for the club as a whole after they continued an upturn in form since his arrival.

After setting a points target for the remainder of the year when he arrived in October, he said that the side had exceeded what he was aiming for and planned to continue their progress into the new year.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1406207-kilmarnock-set-to-reject-rangers-bid-for-jordan-jones/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.