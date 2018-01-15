Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd signs new contract 

The striker has committed to the club until summer 2019.

Form: Boyd scored six times in December. SNS Group

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd has signed a new deal with the club, extending his stay until summer 2019.

The veteran forward and fan favourite, who collected the player of the month award for January, extended his contract after a bright first half to the season.

The record-breaking goalscorer, who has netted 12 goals this season, admitted he had given thought to hanging up his boots but after the arrival of manager Steve Clarke and the lift in form, he was happy to continue leading the line for his side as well as helping coach the next generation.

He said: "I'm happy here and I said that when I came back.

"I came back to really enjoy my football and to learn what might be the next stage in my career, helping the youngsters.

"I've really, really enjoyed it so for me I will keep playing for as long as I possibly can.

"There was a period where I felt it was getting towards the end but when you pick up awards there's still belief and life left in me yet."

