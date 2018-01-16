Transfer Talk: Docherty bid rejected, Cahill to Edinburgh

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Staying? Hamilton Accies have reportedly turned down a bid for Greg Docherty. SNS Group

Rangers have already been busy in the January transfer window but they will have to up their game if they want to add Greg Docherty to their shopping basket.

The Ibrox side have reportedly had a bid rejected for the Hamilton Accies midfielder and now face competition from Alex Neil's Preston.

Across the city, Erik Sviatchenko has sealed a loan move back to his former side FC Midtjylland and Stuart Armstrong has suffered a setback, having gone under the knife for a hernia operation.

Hibs and Hearts have been "offered" Australian international Tim Cahill... which would be good timing considering Craig Levein is keen to get a player in before the weekend's Scottish Cup derby.

St Mirren have also completed one of their two expected signings and Partick Thistle are set to be boosted by several players returning from injury.

