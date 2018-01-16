Celtic's Erik Sviatchenko returns to Denmark on loan deal

The central defender has joined FC Midtjylland until the end of the season.

Exit: Erik Sviatchenko has returned to his homeland. SNS

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has returned to Denmark and rejoined his former club FC Midtjylland on a loan deal until the end of this season.

The 26-year-old made the move to Glasgow from the Danish side in January 2016 before making 63 appearances under Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers.

He started his senior career at Midtjylland in 2010, playing for them for five-and-a-half seasons, making over 100 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

Sviatchenko has missed the majority of the 2017/18 season due to a knee injury but failed to work his way back into the side after returning in November.

He has only made two appearances during the current campaign, both in Champions League qualifiers in the summer.

Sviatchenko won two league titles, two League Cups and one Scottish Cup during his time at Parkhead and has the opportunity to feature at the World Cup in Russia this summer if he works his way back into the Danish squad.

