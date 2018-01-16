Motherwell sign Bury defender Tom Aldred on loan deal

The club attempted to secure the 27-year-old's services during the summer transfer window.

New arrival: Tom Aldred has joined Motherwell until the summer. Motherwell FC

Motherwell have secured their third signing of the January transfer window, welcoming Bury defender Tom Aldred on loan.

The 27-year-old from Bolton, who has one under-19 cap for Scotland, has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

The club attempted to bring Aldred to Fir Park during the summer transfer window when manager Stephen Robinson shook things up and brought in 16 new faces.

His only previous stint north of the border was a short spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2011 when he made four appearances.

Speaking to the official Motherwell website, Robinson expressed his delight at Aldred's arrival.

"We were clear from the start of the January window we were looking to increase our options in central defence," he said.

"Tom ticks that box and arrives at the club with plenty experience under his belt.

""We tried to get him in the summer, so we are delighted to finally have him at Motherwell."

Aldred added: "I am really looking forward to it, to getting my head down, working hard and being the best I can be for the football club."

