Rangers sign Scotland international Russell Martin

The central defender has joined the Ibrox club on loan from Norwich City.

Russell Martin is an established Scotland international. SNS

Rangers have secured the signing of Scotland international Russell Martin on loan until the end of the season.

The central defender makes the move from English Championship side Norwich City for his first spell north of the border.

He is Graeme Murty's fourth signing of the January transfer window following Jamie Murphy from Brighton, Sean Goss from QPR and Nottingham Forest's Jason Cummings who have also joined on loan.

Martin, who has 29 caps for Scotland, has spent most of his career at the Canaries.

He's made over 300 appearances for the club since signing in 2010, following spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Rangers are still keen to continue the recruitment process during the winter window with Hamilton Accies' Greg Docherty still on the club's radar.