Russell Martin arrives in Glasgow for Rangers medical

The Scotland international is on the verge of joining Graeme Murty's side on loan.

Deal: Martin will sign for Rangers on loan. SNS Group

Norwich defender Russell Martin has arrived in Glasgow to undergo a medical with Rangers.

The Scotland international will go through medical tests before finalising a loan deal to join Graeme Murty's side until the end of the season.

Barring any last-minute hitch, Martin will become the fourth new face at Ibrox in the January window, following Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings in joining the Rangers squad.

Martin is set to leave Norwich after eight years with the club with the defender having made over 300 appearances for the Canaries.

The 32-year-old has fallen out of favour at Carrow Road, playing just five times this season despite having been a first team regular in previous years.

Martin, who has 29 caps for his country, previously played for Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Rangers remain keen to add to their squad before the transfer deadline on January 31. The club have been unsuccessful with a bid for Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones and have also held talks with Hamilton over midfielder Greg Docherty.

