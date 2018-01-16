The defender hopes an Ibrox move can help him get back into the Scotland team.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5712645825001-martin-rangers-were-my-first-choice-for-january-move.jpg" />

Russell Martin turned down offers from England in favour of a move to Rangers and hopes the switch will help him reclaim his place in the Scotland team.

The Norwich City defender arrived in Glasgow on Tuesday morning to complete a medical ahead of signing for Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

He said that he had prioritised Ibrox ahead of other possible destinations this month and was happy the deal was close to being complete.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here," Martin said.

"There's still a bit to do but let's get it done today - as you can see from this big suitcase I'm expecting to stay for a while.

"To be honest there's been interest from a lot of clubs - Championship down in England - but as soon as I knew Rangers were interested a couple of weeks ago I said to my agent from the off this was the one I wanted.

"It's rumbled on a bit but I'm really pleased it's finally getting done. The attraction is pretty obvious really - the size of the club and the position its in."

The 32-year-old also has one eye on his international prospects and hopes that playing regularly for Rangers will help him fight his way back into the Scotland starting line-up.

"Another one of the attractions is getting back into the Scotland jersey," he said. "I played for a long time but unfortunately not been in the team for the last few games.

"It was a massive attraction to come up here and hopefully play some football and get back into the international frame with a new manager on the horizon."

Martin has been out of the first team picture at Norwich since August and revealed that he's been doing everything he can to keep in shape and ready to play.

He said: "I've worked harder in the last four months than I ever have.

"If you speak to people they will tell you I'm as professional as I possibly can be anyway.

"It's difficult but that's why I've ended up playing Under-23 games at Norwich City.

"I didn't need to, nobody forced that on me, but I was desperate just to play games and get 90 minutes in me.

"It's not the same as first team football obviously but I've got in as many of them as I could and I've trained extremely hard and the sports science team at Norwich City have been brilliant with me.

"There's been a couple of us in the same position so we've dragged each other through. I'm fit as I possible can be without playing any games so I need to crack on."

