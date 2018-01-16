Commons: Cummings can move onto next level at Rangers

The former Celtic star believes the striker can flourish with the Ibrox club.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5712722936001-commons-cummings-can-take-rangers-to-the-next-level.jpg" />

Kris Commons believes new Rangers striker Jason Cummings can take himself to the next level at Rangers if he has the right mentality.

The Scotland international has joined Graeme Murty's side until the end of the season on a loan deal that includes the option of making the move permanent in the summer.

Commons, who played with Cummings at Hibs during the 2016/17 season, said Rangers supporters should be excited by the new signing's potential.

"All eyes will be on him unlike when he was at Nottingham Forest or Hibs," he said. "Scotland will be watching and obviously with the interest at Nottingham Forest there will be a lot in England wanting to know how he's getting on.

"Jason has had to grow up. He's done a few things on and off the field that's a little bit immature but he has so much ability.

"If he does put his mind right he can go on to the next level and that will be big motivation for not only Jason but Rangers as well.

"He is a terrific player with a lot of ability but he needs an arm around him. I think he needs a manager that's going to send him in the right direction.

"Neil Lennon did exceptional work with him, working on his game. He can score goals, he can score spectacular goals but he has a side to him that's a bit naughty as well. I like him."

Commons knows all about making the move north of the border to Glasgow with a reputation.

As a Scotland international in 2011, he made his debut for Celtic and made an immediate impact. He says Cummings must do the same when he is handed his chance in the light blue.

"If you come into a club like Celtic or Rangers and you don't hit the ground running the press will be straight on you," he said, speaking at a media event for Scottish Cup sponsors William Hill.

"Your players will be looking at you wondering if you're worth it. Especially if you're coming in for a lot of money or have a reputation for being a really good player.

"That puts pressure on you as well going into a dressing room. People will be looking up to you to give them a lift and if you don't eyebrows will be lifted, so my advice is to be yourself."