  • STV
  • MySTV

Commons: Cummings can move onto next level at Rangers

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The former Celtic star believes the striker can flourish with the Ibrox club.

Kris Commons believes new Rangers striker Jason Cummings can take himself to the next level at Rangers if he has the right mentality.

The Scotland international has joined Graeme Murty's side until the end of the season on a loan deal that includes the option of making the move permanent in the summer.

Commons, who played with Cummings at Hibs during the 2016/17 season, said Rangers supporters should be excited by the new signing's potential.

"All eyes will be on him unlike when he was at Nottingham Forest or Hibs," he said. "Scotland will be watching and obviously with the interest at Nottingham Forest there will be a lot in England wanting to know how he's getting on.

"Jason has had to grow up. He's done a few things on and off the field that's a little bit immature but he has so much ability.

"If he does put his mind right he can go on to the next level and that will be big motivation for not only Jason but Rangers as well.

"He is a terrific player with a lot of ability but he needs an arm around him. I think he needs a manager that's going to send him in the right direction.

"Neil Lennon did exceptional work with him, working on his game. He can score goals, he can score spectacular goals but he has a side to him that's a bit naughty as well. I like him."

Commons knows all about making the move north of the border to Glasgow with a reputation.

As a Scotland international in 2011, he made his debut for Celtic and made an immediate impact. He says Cummings must do the same when he is handed his chance in the light blue.

"If you come into a club like Celtic or Rangers and you don't hit the ground running the press will be straight on you," he said, speaking at a media event for Scottish Cup sponsors William Hill.

"Your players will be looking at you wondering if you're worth it. Especially if you're coming in for a lot of money or have a reputation for being a really good player.

"That puts pressure on you as well going into a dressing room. People will be looking up to you to give them a lift and if you don't eyebrows will be lifted, so my advice is to be yourself."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.