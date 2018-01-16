Dundee secure A-Jay Leitch-Smith loan extension

The forward will remain at Dens Park until the end of the season.

Deal: Leitch-Smith has extended his stay. SNS

Dundee have announced that A-Jay Leitch-Smith has extended his loan deal with the club until the end of the season.

The forward joined Neil McCann's side from Shrewsbury Town in August on a deal until January but after discussions he will now be at Dens Park until the end of the campaign.

Leitch-Smith scored five times before the winter break.

Dundee have already signed goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe in the January window as a replacement for Scott bain, who moved to Hibs.