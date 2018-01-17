Hearts close in on signing Steven Naismith on loan

The Scotland international is expected to feature in the Edinburgh derby on Sunday.

Homeward bound: Steven Naismith looks set for a move back to Scotland. SNS Group

Hearts are close to completing the loan signing of Scotland international Steven Naismith.

A deal has not yet been agreed but STV understands there is a willingness from all three parties - Hearts, Norwich City and Naismith himself - to secure a move until the end of the season.

It is also understood Hearts are the only Scottish club at this stage registering serious interest and despite clubs down south being keen, Tynecastle would be the 31-year-old's preferred destination.

Naismith has not yet travelled to Edinburgh to finalise the deal but if all goes to plan he is expected to feature in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie against Hibs.

The winger had been linked with a move back to former clubs Rangers and Kilmarnock during the January transfer window as he attempts to find regular first team football again.

He was sidelined for two months this season with an ankle injury and has not played since Norwich's League Cup win over Charlton in August.

The international is also looking for a route back into the Scotland set up after losing his position in attack. His last cap came in the 1-0 win over Slovenia last March.