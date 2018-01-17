Transfer Talk: Norwich want McLean, Leeds after Windass

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Exit? Kenny McLean has been linked with a move down south. SNS Group

The west of Scotland may have ground to a halt due to snow but the January transfer speculation still carries on as normal.

Norwich City have lost Russell Martin to Rangers and are on the verge of losing Steven Naismith to Hearts but they hope to add Aberdeen's Kenny McLean to make up for it.

Leeds are said to be interested in Josh Windass despite Graeme Murty saying he has opened contract talks with him and Danny Wilson.

Meanwhile, Christian Dailly's son has left Dundee United, St Mirren have completed Mark Hill's move from Celtic and St Johnstone want Danny Swanson back for his third spell.

Today's top stories

ICYMI

Beyond Scotland