Celtic's Marvin Compper ruled out for three to four weeks

The January signing will have to wait for his debut after suffering a calf injury.

Out: Compper has suffered a calf injury. SNS Group

Celtic have been dealt a blow after the club's new signing Marvin Compper was ruled out for up to a month with a calf injury.

The German defender signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Brendan Rodgers' side in December and joined his new teammates at their winter training camp in Dubai last week.

The centre-back was expected to make his debut in the Scottish Cup match against Brechin City on Saturday but now faces a wait to make his bow.

Rodgers said that a calf injury meant he would be on the sidelines for three to four weeks.

Celtic are due to play Zenit St Petersburg in the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie in four weeks' time but Compper is ineligible for the competition after playing for RB Liepzig in the Champions League and the German side have also dropped into the same competition as Celtic.

Compper began his career with Borussia Monchengladbach and has also played for Hoffenheim and Fiorentina.

The defender moved to RB Leipzig in 2014 and was part of their promotion-winning side but had fallen out of favour before securing a move to the Scottish champions.

