Hamilton Accies captain on verge of returning to training

Michael Devlin has not played this season after being sidelined with a knee injury in May.

Hamilton Accies are soon to be boosted by the return of captain Michael Devlin who will return to training by the end of the month.

The defender has not kicked a ball this season after suffering a cruciate knee injury in his side's 4-0 win over Dundee at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Devlin has since been linked with a move to Aberdeen but manager Martin Canning insists there is no movement and he is solely concentrating on returning to fitness.

"Hopefully in the next week or two he'll be back on the pitch doing some training and running, getting a touch of the ball," he told STV. "He's getting there, he's getting closer.

"We've missed Michael all season. It will take him time, he'll need to get himself up to speed and play games so it's not going to be a quick process. I don't see it happening anytime soon."

While the return of Devlin will feel like a new signing for Canning he also hopes to bring in some new faces before the January transfer window closes.

"We're speaking to a couple of players just now," he explained. "There's definitely scope there to bring people in but they have to add value to the squad.

"We've got a lot of good young players here so I don't want them to stand in their way of getting an opportunity to play games, make mistakes and develop though."

Meanwhile, Rangers have been linked with a move for Accies midfielder Greg Docherty.

Canning believes if his young star is to move on then the club are doing their business right and it will help motivate the younger players.

"If players are doing well it's part and parcel with football," he said. "If guys are getting looked at, that have come through our academy and into our first team, and they move on to a higher level or a bigger club earning more money and they move their career forward then it means the club are doing their job properly.

"We're bringing kids through from our academy, through into the first team and the club are benefiting financially and the player is benefiting by going to a higher level. #

"We have Lewis Ferguson, Ross Cunningham, Darren Lyon, Scott McMann and Ronan Hughes who are all coming through.

"They can look at that as an example for themselves. If you get into the team, do well and stay in the team then the opportunities are huge."