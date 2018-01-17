  • STV
  • MySTV

Hamilton Accies captain on verge of returning to training

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

Michael Devlin has not played this season after being sidelined with a knee injury in May.

Hamilton Accies are soon to be boosted by the return of captain Michael Devlin who will return to training by the end of the month.

The defender has not kicked a ball this season after suffering a cruciate knee injury in his side's 4-0 win over Dundee at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Devlin has since been linked with a move to Aberdeen but manager Martin Canning insists there is no movement and he is solely concentrating on returning to fitness.

"Hopefully in the next week or two he'll be back on the pitch doing some training and running, getting a touch of the ball," he told STV. "He's getting there, he's getting closer.

"We've missed Michael all season. It will take him time, he'll need to get himself up to speed and play games so it's not going to be a quick process. I don't see it happening anytime soon."

While the return of Devlin will feel like a new signing for Canning he also hopes to bring in some new faces before the January transfer window closes.

"We're speaking to a couple of players just now," he explained. "There's definitely scope there to bring people in but they have to add value to the squad.

"We've got a lot of good young players here so I don't want them to stand in their way of getting an opportunity to play games, make mistakes and develop though."

'We're speaking to a couple of players just now. There's definitely scope there to bring people in.'
Martin Canning, Hamilton Accies manager

Meanwhile, Rangers have been linked with a move for Accies midfielder Greg Docherty.

Canning believes if his young star is to move on then the club are doing their business right and it will help motivate the younger players.

"If players are doing well it's part and parcel with football," he said. "If guys are getting looked at, that have come through our academy and into our first team, and they move on to a higher level or a bigger club earning more money and they move their career forward then it means the club are doing their job properly.

"We're bringing kids through from our academy, through into the first team and the club are benefiting financially and the player is benefiting by going to a higher level. #

"We have Lewis Ferguson, Ross Cunningham, Darren Lyon, Scott McMann and Ronan Hughes who are all coming through.

"They can look at that as an example for themselves. If you get into the team, do well and stay in the team then the opportunities are huge."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.