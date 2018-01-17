Kilmarnock extend Stuart Findlay's loan from Newcastle

The defender returned to the club for his second spell at the start of the 2017/18 season.

Staying: Stuart Findlay will remain at Kilmarnock until the end of the season. SNS

Kilmarnock have extended Stuart Findlay's loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.

The defender, who is in his second spell at the Rugby Park club, will now continue to be a part of Steve Clarke's squad until the summer.

Findlay has made 16 appearances for the club since his return at the start of the campaign and has contributed one goal, against St Johnstone in the 2-1 win in December.

Speaking to Kilmarnock FC's website, he said: "It has been a frustrating last couple of days trying to get everything sorted but knowing I'm going to be at Killie for the next six months is good and hopefully I can get back to work and hit the ground running.

"I feel this spell has been a lot better for me. I've matured a lot and I've been more of a mainstay in the team than the first time I was here.

"Everything has been positive and that made the decision to stay for another six months easier.

"It was a slow and difficult start for everyone in the team. In general I was happy being in the side from the start and I've enjoyed playing.

"In the past couple of months we've picked up some great results and we want to keep the ball rolling in the second half of the season."

Findlay's first loan spell at Kilmarnock came when he was part of Celtic's development squad in 2015, he then left to join Newcastle on a permanent deal.

He only managed one first team appearance at St James' Park before making the move back north of the border.

He has since helped contribute to Killie's revival under Clarke. They have only lost two games since he took charge in October.

