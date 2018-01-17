  • STV
  • MySTV

Gate receipts still key to Premiership's financial health

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

UEFA's annual benchmarking report breaks down the finances of every top league.

Key: Attendances underpin financial health.
Key: Attendances underpin financial health. SNS Group

Scotland's top flight clubs continue to rely on gate receipts more than any of Europe's other major leagues, according to a new UEFA report.

European football's governing body has published its latest benchmarking report, which looks at the financial health of the continent's clubs as a whole and compares data from each top league from the 2016 financial year.

The study shows that Scottish football continues to be in fairly robust financial health but has a balance of income that places it apart from many of its peers, with matchday attendance playing a key role.

The Premiership ranked 15th amongst Europe's top divisions for total revenue, two places up from last year.

A total figure of €148m (£131m) placed the league just ahead of Norway's Eliteserien and directly behind Sweden's Allsvenskan. The average revenue per club was €12.3m (£10.9m).

According to the figures provided to UEFA, 37% of that revenue came from gate receipts, a higher proportion than any of the other leagues in the top 20. The percentage remained unchanged from the previous year's report.

Attendances in the top flight rose by more than 15%, with Rangers' promotion to the Premiership accounting for part of the rise.

Celtic joined a small club of eleven teams who had total attendance of over a million with 1,039,794 spectators going through the turnstiles, putting them eight in UEFA's table. City rivals Rangers were 13th with 933,964 spectators.

That helped Scotland to a ranking of 10th in Europe by average gate receipts.

The report also worked out how much each individual supporter was worth to clubs.

UEFA calculated an "average yield per spectator", factoring in season tickets, single match tickets, premium ticketing and sponsorship to put a figure on individual spend.

It calculated that the average yield per attendee in Scotland was €21.70 (£19.20), with Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and England the only higher ranked leagues.

Other revenue

While gate receipts accounted for a large of chunk of the money flowing into Scottish clubs' accounts, the percentage coming from broadcast contracts was markedly lower than others.

Scotland ranked 15th in the list by average club broadcast revenue with an aggregate figure of €19m (£16.83m). It accounted for 13% of total revenue with a club average of €1.6m (£1.41m) each.

Sponsorship and commercial revenue provided an equal amount to gate receipts overall, accounting for another 37% of revenue.

European club revenues overall have more than tripled this century.

The growth varies considerably across the continent, with commercial driving the 'top 12' clubs' growth, TV revenues driving the smaller clubs in larger leagues, and UEFA revenue increases benefiting the clubs in smaller leagues.

UEFA competition

While UEFA has increased prize money for the Champions League and Europa League in the last few years, and will add to the prize pot again, Scottish clubs haven't benefited as much as they could have.

Celtic have reached the Champions League in the last two seasons but in the last financial year Scotland took in less UEFA competition money than any other top 20 leagues. No Scottish side progressed through Europa League qualifying.

Wages and transfers

The club average wage bill in Scotland was €8.3m (£7.35m), placing it 14th in the list of the top 20 leagues by wage spend. Underlying growth was measured at 12% while wages account for 67% of total revenue.

Within Scottish football there is a huge variation between individual spend on wages and the same is true of transfers.

Only three Scottish clubs were (relatively small) net spenders in the transfer market in 2016 with the remaining nine all making net profit of varying amounts.

Balance sheets

UEFA reported a record number of profitable leagues since it began reporting but Scotland was not one of them.

Only two clubs reported operating profits for the year and they were between zero and 10%. The remaining ten clubs all showed an operating loss, with four by a margin of over 20%.

The bottom-line figures showed that five of the top flight teams reported profits for the year of between 0% and 20%, with seven teams posting losses that varied within the same margin.

Celtic's Europa League opponents Zenit St Petersburg topped the list with a net profit of €77m (£68.2m), the third highest on record,which UEFA attributed to player sales.

Net debt continued to fall across Europe and the good news for Scottish football is that the Premiership doesn't even feature in UEFA's list of the top 20 leagues by debt.

The league was also by far the best in Europe when it came to the ratio of assets to liabilities.

That strong showing was down to nine of the clubs owning their own stadium, with the other three partially included as club assets.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.