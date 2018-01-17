  • STV
Rodgers keen on creative addition before window closes

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic boss also couldn't guarantee Dembele would remain at the club beyond January.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that he wants to make more signings in the January transfer window but said he won't buy just to expand his squad.

The league leaders have already signed Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig and Lewis Morgan from St Mirren this month, though the latter has been loaned back for the rest of the season.

Rodgers revealed that Compper had picked up an injury that could rule him out for a month but played down talk of him signing another defender following Erik Sviatchenko's departure to FC Midtjylland.

However, he said that he was in the market for additional quality and was looking at adding a creative player.

He said: "I think [adding new faces] is something that we'd like to do but we stay calm.

"We have a month to do it.

"For us it's about trying to get the quality and not necessarily about numbers.

"It's trying to get in the players that can really help make a difference for us.

"We've been unfortunate really with injuries that we've had this year and it's taken a little bit of the creativity away from our squad with the unavailability of players for a period of time. So that's something that we've obviously looked at.

"We're calm. The recruitment department behind the scenes have been working very hard in terms of identifying the right types of players that can make a difference for us, not just for now but going forward."

Speculation about striker Moussa Dembele's future has been rife since long before the transfer window opened and Rodgers admitted he didn't know if the highly-rated Frenchman would still be a Celtic player after deadline day.

"I can't say either way," he said.

"You just never know.

"At this moment in time Moussa's here and training but we shall see."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.