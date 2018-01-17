The Celtic boss also couldn't guarantee Dembele would remain at the club beyond January.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5713606226001-rodgers-keen-on-creative-addition-before-window-closes.jpg" />

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that he wants to make more signings in the January transfer window but said he won't buy just to expand his squad.

The league leaders have already signed Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig and Lewis Morgan from St Mirren this month, though the latter has been loaned back for the rest of the season.

Rodgers revealed that Compper had picked up an injury that could rule him out for a month but played down talk of him signing another defender following Erik Sviatchenko's departure to FC Midtjylland.

However, he said that he was in the market for additional quality and was looking at adding a creative player.

He said: "I think [adding new faces] is something that we'd like to do but we stay calm.

"We have a month to do it.

"For us it's about trying to get the quality and not necessarily about numbers.

"It's trying to get in the players that can really help make a difference for us.

"We've been unfortunate really with injuries that we've had this year and it's taken a little bit of the creativity away from our squad with the unavailability of players for a period of time. So that's something that we've obviously looked at.

"We're calm. The recruitment department behind the scenes have been working very hard in terms of identifying the right types of players that can make a difference for us, not just for now but going forward."

Speculation about striker Moussa Dembele's future has been rife since long before the transfer window opened and Rodgers admitted he didn't know if the highly-rated Frenchman would still be a Celtic player after deadline day.

"I can't say either way," he said.

"You just never know.

"At this moment in time Moussa's here and training but we shall see."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.