Liam Henderson leaves Celtic for Italian side Bari

The 21-year old midfielder has moved to Serie B after a successful trial.

Switch: Henderson has moved to Italy. SNS Group

Liam Henderson has left Celtic for Italy, signing a permanent deal with Bari.

The midfielder has joined the Serie B side after spending time training with the club in January.

Henderson came through Celtic's youth system and made his debut for the club in 2013. He went on to make 36 appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old spent two spells away from Celtic Park on loan to develop, enjoying success in both moves.

At Rosenborg in 2015 he helped the side to a league and cup double and while on loan at Hibernian he was part of the club's historic Scottish Cup triumph in 2016.

Henderson will now look to give Bari a boost in their promotion challenge.

The side side fourth in Serie B with 21 matches played this season, just five points from the top of the league.

