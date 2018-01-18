  • STV
Scottish FA to meet Michael O'Neill over national team job

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Northern Ireland boss will hold face to face discussions over the vacancy.

Talks: O'Neill is Stewart Regan's top target. SNS

Michael O'Neill is to hold talks with the Scottish FA hierarchy over the national team manager's job on Thursday.

Northern Ireland boss O'Neill is the number one target for Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan but the IFA are keen to keep the man who led their side to the Euro 2016 finals and have offered him a new contract.

A sub-committee of the Scottish FA board, comprising of Regan, association president Alan MacRae, vice-president Rod Petrie and Partick Thistle general manager Ian Maxwell, has been tasked with recommending to the full board who the next manager should be and what financial package should be offered.

While compensation has been agreed with the IFA to release O'Neill from his contract if all parties are keen on the move, face to face talks with the 48-year old will be crucial as to whether he will be the man to succeed Gordon Strachan.

O'Neill turned out for six Scottish clubs during his playing career and was handed his first job in management by Brechin City in 2006. He still lives in Edinburgh.

After two years in the job he moved to Shamrock Rovers, winning the league twice and guiding the club into the group stage of the Europa League.

Success at club level led to his appointment as Northern Ireland boss in 2011 and he led the team not only to the Euro 2016 tournament but through the group stage to the second round.

In the subsequent World Cup qualifying round, the team finished second in their group behind Germany before losing their play-off against Switzerland.

