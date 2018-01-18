Hearts sign Scotland international Steven Naismith

The attacker has joined on a six-month loan deal from Norwich City.

Deal: Naismith is returning to Scotland. SNS Group

Hearts have announced the signing of Scotland international Steven Naismith on loan from Norwich City.

The 45-times capped international has agreed a deal until the end of the season after successfully completing a medical

The 31-year-old will go straight into the Hearts squad for the Scottish Cup tie against Hibs on Sunday.

Naismith played three times for Norwich at the start of the season before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for a substantial part of the season.

Since his return to fitness he hasn't been able to force his way back into the first team and has been allowed to leave the Championship side.

Despite interest from clubs in England, Tynecastle was Naismith's preferred destination.

The international is also looking for a route back into the Scotland set up after losing his position in attack. His last cap came in the 1-0 win over Slovenia last March.

Hearts boss Craig Levein told the club's official website: "It's a bit of a coup to bring somebody in of Steven's quality, not just in a footballing sense but as a person as well.

"It's much in keeping with the senior players we have here already, the likes of Don Cowie, Christophe Berra and Aaron Hughes.

"I think he'll be a huge player in the dressing room and a great example to the rest of the team. On top of that he's a fantastically talented football player.

"He'll bring a bit of nous, experience, energy and enthusiasm - which he has in abundance. He's also got goalscoring ability."

