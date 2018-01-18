Ciftci: I haven't been this happy since Dundee Utd days

The striker could make his Motherwell debut in the Scottish Cup Lanarkshire derby.

New Motherwell striker Nadir Ciftci says he is the happiest he has been since his time at Dundee United.

The Turkish goalscorer became Stephen Robinson's second of three January transfer window signings so far, joining on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

Ciftci has struggled to make an impact since moving to Parkhead in 2015, scoring just four goals in 26 appearances.

He has also had three underwhelming loan spells at Eskisehirspor, Pogon Szczecin and Plymouth Argyle, also scoring just four goals between them.

But the 25-year-old believes he is mentally back where he was during his successful two seasons at Tannadice where he became a fans' favourite and now is looking forward to getting started at Fir Park.

When asked about finding his form again, he said: "I'll do my best to get there.

"[Dundee United] was the most enjoyable time but I can feel the enjoyment here already.

"The kind of feeling I had there, the happiness is here as well. Hopefully I can do the same things on the park as well.

"Every move has the same kind of importance. You just want to play games, get out there and have fun.

"But this one's a bit different I think because of the chat with the manager, the environment and everything they've been giving me so far. I'm determined to give them back everything I have in me."

Motherwell return to action on Saturday in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup against Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton Accies.

It comes off the back of a week in Tenerife at a training camp, something Ciftci found beneficial when he initially signed for the club.

He said: "It was actually really good that we had a training camp like that before I even started.

"Normally you don't have a break, you just go straight into it but this was actually good to have a training camp with the boys and get to know them.

"It feels like I've been here for ages now, not just a week and a half. They made me really welcome so it was really important."

