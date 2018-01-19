Transfer Talk: Stokes' exit, Rangers return for Docherty

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Exit? Anthony Stokes could be ending his second Hibs spell. SNS

It's all about seconds in Transfer Talk this Friday.

Anthony Stokes could be on the verge of ending his second spell at Hibs because the club reportedly want to offload him. Charlton and a Polish side are said to be interested.

Rangers are set to return to Hamilton Accies with a second bid for midfielder Greg Docherty after the first was thrown out.

And Hull weren't happy with the reaction they got when they mounted a second bid for Aberdeen's Scott McKenna. They're said to be weighing up another offer.

Meanwhile Celtic have been linked with Rijeka duo Dario Zuparic and Filip Bradaric, and the Croatian side are supposedly willing to sell them as well.

