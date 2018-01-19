Full list of pitch inspections and postponed fixtures

Some of this weekend's SPFL matches are under threat due to the winter weather.

Celtic's Lennoxtown Training Complex was draped in snow this week. SNS

Most of central and southern Scotland were treated to a thick fall of snow this week but the down side to that is the weekend's fixtures could be affected.

The Scottish Cup fourth round takes precedence as the winter break comes to an end but there are also four League Two fixtures and one in League One.

Keep up to date with which games are under question before wrapping up and heading to the ground.

We will update this as as referees inspect the pitches and make last-minute decisions on the weekend fixtures.

Scottish Cup

Formartine United v Cove Rangers: Match postponed.

Fraserburgh v Rangers: Pitch inspection on Saturday at 12pm.

Peterhead v Dumbarton: Match postponed. Game has been rescheduled to Tuesday 23rd January.

Livingston v Falkirk: Match postponed. Game has been rescheduled to Tuesday 23rd January.

Albion Rovers v St Johnstone: Pitch inspection on Saturday at 9.30am.

League One

Stranraer v Raith Rovers is the only fixture in League One this weekend and so far it remains on.

League Two