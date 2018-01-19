The Kilmarnock coach dismissed Ian McCall's comments regarding Rangers' Jordan Jones bid.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5715124674001-steve-clarke-ayr-boss-mccall-should-mind-his-own-business.jpg" />

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke believes Ayr United boss Ian McCall would be better off concentrating on his own side following his comments regarding Rangers' Jordan Jones bid.

McCall had claimed Northern Irish winger Jones was not worth half the reported £350k put forward by Graeme Murty's Light Blues - an offer that fell well short of Clarke's valuation.

The Honest Men boss guided his League One outfit to victory over a Killie side featuring Jones in an early season League Cup tie.

Jones' display in that particular fixture failed to impress the man in the opposition dugout.

Of Rangers' offer for the 23-year-old, McCall said: "I think they were well off the mark - I'd pay £150,000 for him.

"He was their main threat, but he didn't really do anything - there was no end product.

"For me, paying £350,000 is a lot in Scottish football."

Clarke has now hit back at those comments, insisting McCall's focus should instead be on repaying the faith of the Ayr board after the club suffered relegation last season.

He said: "Ian gave an opinion but it's not one I would agree with.

"He's entitled to that opinion but it might be better for Ian to concentrate on Ayr and make sure he repays the faith the directors have shown in him."

There's been nothing apart from the initial bid, I don't understand what all the furore was about. Steve Clarke on Rangers' interest in Jordan Jones

The former Chelsea coach also dismissed the "furore" surrounding Jones' immediate future at Rugby Park, insisting it's normal practice for talented players to be coveted by other clubs.

He added: "There's been nothing apart from the initial bid, I don't understand what all the furore was about.

"It's a normal part of football business, Rangers made an offer for a player that we value quite highly here at Kilmarnock, we felt it was too low and turned it down and that was that in a nutshell."

Jones' teammate Rory McKenzie is also attracting interest from Kilmarnock's Premiership rivals.

McKenzie's Rugby Park contract expires at the end of the season but St Johnstone are hopeful of securing the wide man six months early.

Clarke, however, is keen to hold on to the 24-year-old and give the Scotland Under-21 cap the chance to earn a new deal.

"It's part of modern football," he added. "Rory is in a situation where he can speak to other clubs.

"I believe he has spoken to St Johnstone who want to take him now.

"We'd rather keep him until the end of the season, and between now and then he has the chance to impress and earn another contract."

