  • STV
  • MySTV

Aberdeen boss confirms interest in Accies defender Devlin

tyrone smith tyrone smith Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Derek McInnes approached the club last month to signal his interest in the 24-year-old.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed he approached Hamilton Accies last month to signal his interest in signing defender Mikey Devlin.

Devlin has yet to play this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury but ranks highly on McInnes' transfer targets with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The Pittodrie boss says he made Hamilton counterpart Martin Canning aware of his intentions to speak with the 24-year-old regarding a potential switch to the north-east in December.

He said: "I spoke to Martin Canning and Hamilton last month, telling them it was our intention to speak to Mikey, but it has gone no further than that at the minute.

"There is nothing really imminent happening, we are not looking to lose anyone in January other than maybe a couple of loans for younger players.

"That's where we are at this moment in time but we know that can change."

Aberdeen rejected a second bid from Championship outfit Hull for centre-back Scott McKenna earlier this week, with McInnes insisting the youngster is not for sale.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins said on Thursday that the Tigers would likely return to the table with a third offer.

McInnes, however, believes they would be wasting their time, saying: "Scott McKenna will be an Aberdeen player at the end of the window.

"There will be a time when he is sold, as he is that good. In an ideal world he'd play 150 games for us and become a full international before moving on to his next venture.

"I have a lot of friends in the game down south who are aware of Scott McKenna.

"Clubs are always aware of good, young players so I am not surprised clubs are monitoring Scott. But he's on a four-year deal and won't be getting sold this window."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.