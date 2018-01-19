Aberdeen boss confirms interest in Accies defender Devlin

Derek McInnes approached the club last month to signal his interest in the 24-year-old.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed he approached Hamilton Accies last month to signal his interest in signing defender Mikey Devlin.

Devlin has yet to play this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury but ranks highly on McInnes' transfer targets with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The Pittodrie boss says he made Hamilton counterpart Martin Canning aware of his intentions to speak with the 24-year-old regarding a potential switch to the north-east in December.

He said: "I spoke to Martin Canning and Hamilton last month, telling them it was our intention to speak to Mikey, but it has gone no further than that at the minute.

"There is nothing really imminent happening, we are not looking to lose anyone in January other than maybe a couple of loans for younger players.

"That's where we are at this moment in time but we know that can change."

Aberdeen rejected a second bid from Championship outfit Hull for centre-back Scott McKenna earlier this week, with McInnes insisting the youngster is not for sale.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins said on Thursday that the Tigers would likely return to the table with a third offer.

McInnes, however, believes they would be wasting their time, saying: "Scott McKenna will be an Aberdeen player at the end of the window.

"There will be a time when he is sold, as he is that good. In an ideal world he'd play 150 games for us and become a full international before moving on to his next venture.

"I have a lot of friends in the game down south who are aware of Scott McKenna.

"Clubs are always aware of good, young players so I am not surprised clubs are monitoring Scott. But he's on a four-year deal and won't be getting sold this window."

