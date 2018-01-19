  • STV
Murty refutes claims Rangers look to unsettle players

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Ibrox boss was responding to comments from Kilmarnock forward Kris Boyd.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has refuted Kris Boyd's damning verdict of the club's transfer strategy, insisting the Light Blues always conduct business above board.

Killie forward Boyd slammed his former club after a bid for Rugby Park teammate Jordan Jones was thrown out, insisting that Rangers' initial offer was just a means to unsettle the winger.

Murty, however, dismissed the notion before adding that "business-is-ongoing" with regards to the addition of further new faces at Ibrox.

He said: "Kris is entitled to his own opinion but as far as I am concerned we have handled it in an above board manner.

"We have gone to the club, we've made an offer and they are perfectly within their rights to say no, that's fine, we move forward.

"Either we negotiate or we walk away, that's our prerogative.

"As far as I'm concerned everything we have done has been above board and proper."

Rangers have went about a January recruitment drive as Murty looks to put his own stamp on the side following his appointment last month.

Four players have been signed during the winter window, with just Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena moving in the opposite direction.

Despite the squad increasing in size upon Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin's arrival, Murty has no plans to let current members of his squad leave on the cheap.

Asked what his message for clubs interested in his players would be, Murty responded: "Bring a big chequebook.

He added: "We had one offer from Preston for Josh, that was turned down and that's it so far.

"We've had enquiries for other players but they are ours until that changes."

