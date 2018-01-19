Wallace due back but Alves sidelined for extended period

Graeme Murty has provided an injury update on Rangers' first team players.

Lee Wallace (left) and Bruno Alves have not had much chance to play together in defence. SNS

Rangers manager Graeme Murty claims Lee Wallace will be fit soon but Bruno Alves is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Wallace will miss Sunday's Scottish Cup clash with Fraserburgh after going back for more groin surgery during the winter break, but the skipper is expected to make a speedy return.

Murty had earlier admitted Wallace, who hasn't played since September 15, had an outside chance of making a comeback against Celtic in December.

He said: "Lee has had a bi-lateral hernia repair but we're confident he won't be out for much longer and that we will have him back in short order."

The news wasn't as good when it came to the other first team players on the sidelines.

'Lee Wallace won't be out for too much longer. Bruno Alves is recovering but will be a while still.' Graeme Murty, Rangers manager

Portuguese international Alves, who limped off with a calf problem during the Old Firm derby last month, is still a while away from returning to fitness.

Ross McCrorie, who aggravated an injury during Rangers' training camp in Florida and Ryan Jack, who picked up a knock against Motherwell in December, also await news on their respective injuries.

"Bruno Alves is recovering but will be a while still," Murty continued. "He's been in Portugal having treatment but he's back now having more treatment.

"The timescale for that is a little longer than we would have hoped but we haven't put a definitive date on it.

"Ross has had a scan on his foot. The results are pending, when we have that we will give you a closer date and a more definitive answer.

'Ross McCrorie's scan results are pending. Ryan Jack has taken longer than we had hoped. Graham Dorrans is progressing really well.' Graeme Murty, Rangers manager

"Ryan Jack has also had a scan and is under specialist care. This is after the tackle he suffered against Motherwell.

"He's taken longer than we had hoped. Once we have that report back we will have a firmer date on his return."

Murty has included his four January recruits for the trip to the Highland League side - Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin - but midfielder Graham Dorrans remains out.

"Graham is progressing really well," the Ibrox boss said. "He's out of his boot and having manual therapy so he's getting good range in his ankle now.

"We're just making sure we follow the protocol correctly."

