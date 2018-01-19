  • STV
  • MySTV

Wallace due back but Alves sidelined for extended period

STV

Graeme Murty has provided an injury update on Rangers' first team players.

Lee Wallace (left) and Bruno Alves have not had much chance to play together in defence.
Lee Wallace (left) and Bruno Alves have not had much chance to play together in defence. SNS

Rangers manager Graeme Murty claims Lee Wallace will be fit soon but Bruno Alves is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Wallace will miss Sunday's Scottish Cup clash with Fraserburgh after going back for more groin surgery during the winter break, but the skipper is expected to make a speedy return.

Murty had earlier admitted Wallace, who hasn't played since September 15, had an outside chance of making a comeback against Celtic in December.

He said: "Lee has had a bi-lateral hernia repair but we're confident he won't be out for much longer and that we will have him back in short order."

The news wasn't as good when it came to the other first team players on the sidelines.

'Lee Wallace won't be out for too much longer. Bruno Alves is recovering but will be a while still.'
Graeme Murty, Rangers manager

Portuguese international Alves, who limped off with a calf problem during the Old Firm derby last month, is still a while away from returning to fitness.

Ross McCrorie, who aggravated an injury during Rangers' training camp in Florida and Ryan Jack, who picked up a knock against Motherwell in December, also await news on their respective injuries.

"Bruno Alves is recovering but will be a while still," Murty continued. "He's been in Portugal having treatment but he's back now having more treatment.

"The timescale for that is a little longer than we would have hoped but we haven't put a definitive date on it.

"Ross has had a scan on his foot. The results are pending, when we have that we will give you a closer date and a more definitive answer.

'Ross McCrorie's scan results are pending. Ryan Jack has taken longer than we had hoped. Graham Dorrans is progressing really well.'
Graeme Murty, Rangers manager

"Ryan Jack has also had a scan and is under specialist care. This is after the tackle he suffered against Motherwell.

"He's taken longer than we had hoped. Once we have that report back we will have a firmer date on his return."

Murty has included his four January recruits for the trip to the Highland League side - Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin - but midfielder Graham Dorrans remains out.

"Graham is progressing really well," the Ibrox boss said. "He's out of his boot and having manual therapy so he's getting good range in his ankle now.

"We're just making sure we follow the protocol correctly."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.