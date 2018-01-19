Dundee United secure deals for Mikkelsen and Stanton

The Danish striker returns to Tannadice as Sam Stanton makes his loan move permanent.

Thomas Mikkelsen (left) and Sam Stanton have penned deals. SNS

Thomas Mikkelsen has returned to Dundee United for his second spell with the Tannadice club on the same day Sam Stanton agreed a permanent deal.

The Danish striker played for the club in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances.

He makes the move on loan until the end of the season from Ross County, where he moved in the summer, after playing 14 games and scoring four goals.

Meanwhile, Stanton, who has been on loan at United since the start of the season has made his move from Hibs permanent.

The 23-year-old midfielder has scored five goals in 28 games so far and has proved to be a versatile player in the middle of the park.

Speaking to the Dundee United website, manager Csaba Laszlo said: "We need a striker who shows presence, Thomas has speed and power and is willing to work.

"There were other options but when you look at him against those other options, this deal is the best for Dundee United.

"He very quickly answered the question as to whether he would like to come back to United. He knows the club, he likes the club and he will be ready to play straight away.

"Although this is a loan deal, after the season we can then see where it goes."

He also added: "Sam is a player who I can use on the right side, the six-position and also the ten-position. He is a good person who fits the club and is a good signing for United.

"He very quickly decided he wanted to stay here. He believes he can help the club achieve its target of reaching the Premiership and despite only being here a short period while on loan, he was very clear his future was here."

Mikkelsen and Stanton join Laszlo's three other January signings, Craig Slater, Brandon Mason and Emil Lyng, while Paul Quinn penned a contract extension.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.