The Dundee boss warned potential suitors it will take a 'handsome sum' to sign him.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5715177142001-neil-mccann-confirms-celtic-interest-in-jack-hendry.jpg" />

Dundee boss Neil McCann confirmed Celtic's interest in defender Jack Hendry, before warning potential suitors it will take a "handsome sum" to prize the prospect away from Dens Park.

Hendry has impressed since joining McCann's Dark Blues in the summer from English League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old's form has seen the centre-half rise to the attention of a number of clubs, including Scottish champions Celtic.

McCann said it came of no surprise to hear of Brendan Rodgers' interest in signing Hendry given the youngster's potential, but insists no bid has yet been left on the table by the Parkhead club.

He said: "I'd be lying if I said there wasn't interest there as I know there is interest from a number of clubs.

"As it stands right now we have not had any bids which have turned our heads whatsoever.

Asked whether Celtic had made an offer for Hendry, he said: "Not that I am aware of, they have shown interest but there hasn't been anything there.

"It's no surprise to me, I think we have a number of players who will have a caught the eye.

"I'm really pleased with how Jack is progressing but like our team he has a long way to go.

He added: "It would need to be a handsome sum to take Jack Hendry away from us.

"It has to be enough that the club is rewarded for finding Jack and giving him a platform to express himself.

"It would have to a big fee as he is a part of something I am trying to do here."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.