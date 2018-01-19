Ross County take former Liverpool striker on trial

David N'Gog is training with the club while Woking's Inih Effiong has agreed a deal.

David N'Gog knows Owen Coyle from their days at Bolton. PA

Former Liverpool striker David N'Gog is training with Ross County with a view to signing for the club.

The 28-year-old played under manager Owen Coyle when they were at Bolton Wanderers during the 2011/12 season.

N'Gog has been without a club since the summer after leaving Greek side Panionios.

He started his career at Paris Saint-Germain 12 years ago and has since also played for Swansea City and French Ligue 2 side Reims.

Meanwhile, the Staggies have also added Woking forward Inih Effiong to their squad.

The 26-year old Nigerian goalscorer, who has only played for English non-league sides, has joined on an 18-month contract.

Speaking to the Ross County website, Coyle said: "I'm delighted to bring Inih to the club. He is a tall, powerful frontman and differs from the other strikers we have at the club so I think he will fit in well.

"Inih is relishing the step up from the Vanarama National League to the Scottish Premiership and can't wait to get started."

