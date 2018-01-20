Scotland set to face Costa Rica in March friendly

The Central American side have announced the match against the national team on March 23.

Friendly: Scotland are set to face Costa Rica. SNS Group

Scotland will play a friendly against Costa Rica in March, according to the Central American nation's football federation.

The Fedefootball association has announced that they will play a friendly "on Scottish soil" on Friday, March 23.

The challenge match could be the first under Scotland's new manager after the Scottish FA held talks with chief executive Stewart Regan's number one target Michael O'Neill this week.

Scotland have only played Costa Rica once in their history, when the sides met in the group stage of the 1990 World Cup in Italy. The Central America side pulled off a shock with a 1-0 win.

Costa Rica have qualified for Russia 2018, and have been drawn in a group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.

Diego Brenes, director of Costa Rica's national teams, said on the official website of the Fedefutbol association: "Although Scotland did not qualify for the World Cup, they were close to doing so, are competitive in Europe and have a similar system to Serbia and Switzerland."

The Scottish FA have said that they will confirm all pre-Nations League friendlies on Sunday.