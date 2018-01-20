Hibs sign former Hearts defender Faycal Rherras

Rherras has joined on loan from Mechelen until the end of the season.

Switch: Rherras is back in Edinburgh. SNS Group

Hibernian have completed the signing of former Hearts defender Faycal Rherras, subject to international clearance.

Rherras has joined Neil Lennon's side on loan from KV Mechelen until the end of the season.

The Belgian-born Moroccan left-back has experience of Scottish football, having spent the 2016/17 season at Hibs' city rivals Hearts.

"I am very happy to be joining Hibs, it is a move that I hope will work well for myself and for the club," Rherras told the club's official website.

"I have played in Scotland before with Hearts, so know what the game is like here and enjoyed it a lot, especially as I know the city of Edinburgh well from my previous time here.

"The atmosphere at Easter Road in last year's derby was something special - it left a big impression on me and hopefully I can experience similar in my time here.

"My goal is to try and play as much as possible. The squad here is good, but I would like to try my best to help the team during my time here and I can do that best by playing on the pitch."

Hibs head coach Lennon said that he had brought the player in to increase competition as the newly-promoted side look to build on a strong first-half to the season.

"Faycal is a very good player to be bringing into the squad, and brings with him a wealth of experience," he said.

"He is only 24 and has a lot of good quality experience in the top-flight in Belgium and Scotland, as well as at international level.

"His previous experience in Scotland will no doubt be a positive as he knows what to expect from the league.

"We were looking to get some cover in at full-back, and Faycal comes in to provide strong competition which can only be good for the squad."