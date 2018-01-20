McInnes pleased at making light work of 'tricky tie'

The Aberdeen boss saw his side progress in the cup with a 4-1 win over St Mirren.

Victory: Aberdeen cruised into the next round. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was pleased with side's performance as they defeated St Mirren 4-1 in a Scottish Cup tie he thought could have been more difficult.

Adam Rooney scored from the penalty spot before Ryan Christie bagged a double either side of a Gavin Reilly goal for the visitors and Gary Mackay-Steven wrapped up the scoring with a stunning strike.

McInnes said there were plenty of things to like about how his side dealt with the Championship leaders.

"It was a potentially tricky tie for us, and that's the reason the TV cameras were here as well," he said. "I can understand that, the way St Mirren have been going in their own division.

"They're a side going the right way and we had to overcome that challenge.

"We were very clinical in the first half, although there were times we were sloppy and gave them too much encouragement for my liking.

"I thought we had some very good performances, good spells of the game and some fantastic goals. The second-half performance was experienced, and we never looked like letting it slip.

"Credit to St Mirren, they did well and their support were a credit to them. They look like a team who'll go on and finish their own campaign well."

Saints boss Jack Ross rued individual errors that cost his side but said he was also pleased to see his side show some positive play at Pittodrie.

"It's a disappointed changing room, just because they're not used to losing this season," he said. "It was a good learning experience, both individually and as a team.

"There were a lot of pleasing aspects in the first half. It sounds strange as we were 3-1 down, but we played well for large periods. We were punished ruthlessly for individual errors, but the goal just after half-time from Gary Mackay-Steven, as good as it was, killed the game as a contest.

"From that point on it was just about making sure we hang in the game and don't end up on the end of a really heavy scoreline."