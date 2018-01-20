  • STV
A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Cup results

Holders Celtic cruised past Brechin while Motherwell beat Hamilton 2-0 at Fir Park.

Goals: Celtic are through to the fifth round. SNS Group

Scottish Cup holders Celtic eased into the next round of the competition with a 5-0 win over Brechin City.

James Forrest opened the scoring against the Championship strugglers after just two minutes and goals from Scott Sinclair, Olivier Ntcham, Dedryck Boyata and Odsonne Edouard followed.

Aberdeen also faced second tier opposition and enjoyed a 4-1 win over promotion hopefuls St Mirren.

Adam Rooney scored from the penalty spot before Ryan Christie bagged a double either side of a Gavin Reilly goal for the visitors and Gary Mackay-Steven wrapped up the scoring with a stunning strike.

Motherwell, who have already reached one cup final this season, came out on top in the Lanarkshire derby with a 2-0 victory against Hamilton. The home side went ahead when Accies defender Scott McMann scored an own goal and a Curtis Tanner penalty secure the win for the Steelmen.

In the other all-Premiership tie, Kilmarnock and Ross County delivered some late drama.

Rory McKenzie was fouled in the box by Tim Chow and, after the Ross County player had received his marching orders, Lee Erwin struck fro the spot to put Killie through.

A Connor Sammon double saw Partick Thistle get through a tricky tie at Queen of the South with a 2-1 win, while Dundee and Inverness will need a replay to settle their tie after a 2-2 draw.

Dundee United were 2-0 winners at Alloa, while Morton won 2-1 at Dunfermline.

Ayr United cruised to a 4-1 victory at home to Arbroath while Brora Rangers booked their place in the next round with a 1-0 victory at East Fife.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.