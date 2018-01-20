Archibald relieved Thistle avoided a shock cup exit

The Thistle boss says his side were tipped to slip up at Queen of the South.

Progress: Thistle reached the next round. SNS Group

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald admitted to a sense of relief as his side defeated Queen of the South 2-1 to progress in the Scottish Cup.

A Connor Sammon double saw the Jags win at Palmerston but there were nervy moments for the travelling side, particularly when Ross Ferguson scored a leveller.

Archibald was delighted to see his team respond with a winner nine minutes from time.

"There always is (relief)," he said. "It's never going to be easy and the first thing I said to the players is 'well done, you've made it through a cup tie'.

"It's never easy to come here and we were tipped as the team to fall today. They're a good side with good quality in the team so we are delighted."

"We say it every year, there is always usually a shock in every round of the FA Cup or the Scottish Cup and we said it last year and this year as well: don't let it be us, and thankfully we have not."

Queens assistant manager Dougie Anderson said his side's performance level had been their highest of recent weeks but ultimately brought no reward.

"Overall I think that's the best we've played for a few weeks and I feel for the players who got nothing out of it, because over the piece I thought there wasn't a lot in it," he said. "The boys gave us a lot and there were a lot of young players out there today that we couldn't ask any more from. We were a bit unfortunate with the end result."