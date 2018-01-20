Coyle fumes at penalty that sealed County's cup exit

The Ross County boss says Kilmarnock should never have been given their late winner.

Dispute: Coyle says penalty call was wrong. SNS Group

Ross County manager Owen Coyle says referee Bobby Madden got the big call wrong as Kilmarnock's late penalty saw them win the Scottish Cup tie at Rugby Park.

The Premiership sides were locked at 0-0 with two minutes to play when Tim Chow was adjudged to have pushed Rory McKenzie in the box.

Chow was sent off and Lee Erwin scored from the spot to see Kilmarnock progress at County's expense. Coyle said he found it difficult to accept the costly decision.

"I think Bobby Madden's one of our better referees but in all my years in football, that's never a penalty," he said. "And then to compound it by sending the lad off....

"That's the bit that's hard to take. We had six players missing so the players showed a lot of effort and quality at times, knowing we can get better as well.

"It wasn't a game for the purists but we showed a lot of good qualities against a Kilmarnock side who have been flying, and Kilmarnock got the bit of luck we have not had in the last month.

"It's disappointing that's what beat us. I can accept coming up against a real bit of quality, somebody bangs a couple of one-twos and curls one in the top corner, or volleys one in from 30 yards. You hold your hand up and say that's real quality and we all love the game and like to see that.

"But when it's taken out your hands by an uncontrollable, which that was, then it leaves a bad taste."

Steve Clarke said his side may have lost a bit of momentum from their fine form before the winter break but said the narrow victory would keep everyone on a high.

"It wasn't a classic, it was a bit of a war of attrition," he said. "We played some decent stuff every now and then but it was a bit sporadic. But we'll take the win.

"We played all right but it's difficult to pick up where we left off in December.

"But a little bit of positivity keeps the good feeling about the club. The players have shown they can dig out a result since I came to the club and that was the case again."