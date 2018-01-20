McCann: Dundee won't lose Jack Hendry without a fight

The defender and Celtic target was missing from the 2-2 draw with ICT through illness.

Fight: McCann wants to keep Hendry. SNS Group

Dundee boss Neil McCann played down Jack Hendry's absence from the 2-2 cup draw with Inverness and said he doesn't want to lose the defender in the January transfer window.

Hendry is a signing target for Celtic and eyebrows were raised when his name wasn't on Saturday's team-sheet. However, McCann said that the player was ill and nobody should expect him to be sold easily.

"Jack has the flu," he said. "We've had a couple of boys actually with cold, it's rife at the minute as you know.

"I'm hoping he will be back in on Monday and ready to go for Hibs on Wednesday.

"I'm not prepared to lose any of my players, certainly not without a fight, so I'm looking forward to seeing Jack back in training on Monday."

Dundee fell behind to Inverness in their Scottish Cup clash before A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Mark O'Hara scored to put them in command of the tie. George Oakley equalised to force a replay and McCann said he couldn't argue with the result.

"We didn't deserve to win it but we didn't deserve to lose it either,"he said.. "You could see we were rusty after the winter break."